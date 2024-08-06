Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $84.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

