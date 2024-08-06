Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 734.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 219,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,694,436 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,861,000 after buying an additional 272,635 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,169,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 118,321 shares during the period. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 88.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 132,142 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBM opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

