Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.25 Million Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.98. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

