Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.59 Million Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MGIC Investment by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 295,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

