Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $15,102,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
