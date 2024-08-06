Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.06 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of New York Times worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

