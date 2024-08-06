Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.11% of EnerSys worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 103,350.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.71. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

