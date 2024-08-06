Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Cabot worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cabot by 28.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Cabot by 41.1% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 163,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $103.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. Cabot’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

