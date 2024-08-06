Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

