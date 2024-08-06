Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.15% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,960 shares of company stock worth $231,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNA opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

