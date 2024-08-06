Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of HNI worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $13,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,208,000 after acquiring an additional 287,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HNI by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,906,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,126. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE HNI opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $56.13.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $623.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

