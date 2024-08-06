Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -320.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.36%.

ST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

