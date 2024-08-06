Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

