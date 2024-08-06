Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 10,683 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 33,220.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,345,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Qiagen by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Qiagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Qiagen’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qiagen

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.