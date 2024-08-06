Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,780 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of KB Home worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $60,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.