Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 30,647 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 16.15%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

