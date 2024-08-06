Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 42,451 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 354.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

STNG stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

