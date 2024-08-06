Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $5,754,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

