Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,422,931 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,422,931 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.
Wendy’s Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
