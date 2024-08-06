Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,366 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

