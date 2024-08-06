Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 683,664 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683,664 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Semtech by 83.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Semtech stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

