Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,496 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,698,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after purchasing an additional 182,215 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $514.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

