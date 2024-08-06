Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of BankUnited worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 513,342 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at $396,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,007 shares of company stock worth $846,320. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. BankUnited’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKU

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.