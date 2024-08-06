Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,562 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 561.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $172.90 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $224.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -392.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

