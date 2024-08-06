Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 734,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 69,666 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

Shares of THR opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $986.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on THR. StockNews.com raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

