Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.4 %

WMG opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 68.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

