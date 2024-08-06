Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Up 7.2 %

PRIM stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. 490,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.