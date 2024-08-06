Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.
Primoris Services Trading Up 7.2 %
PRIM stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $51.47. 490,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
