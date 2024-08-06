Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.03, but opened at $51.71. Primoris Services shares last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 11,675 shares traded.

The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 837.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 327,412 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

