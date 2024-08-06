Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 3,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Procaps Group Trading Down 9.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.16.

About Procaps Group

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

