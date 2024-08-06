PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $21,240,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,507,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.