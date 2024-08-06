PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 890,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 530,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

