ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONLN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,358. The company has a market cap of $94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $42.82.

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

