Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Prs Reit Stock Performance

LON:PRSR remained flat at GBX 83 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.74. The stock has a market cap of £455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. Prs Reit has a 1 year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.13).

Insider Activity at Prs Reit

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($59,041.53). 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prs Reit Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

