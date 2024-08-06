Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $71,000 Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

SILK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

