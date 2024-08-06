Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $78,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Under Armour by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UAA opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.