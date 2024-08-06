Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 449 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 480,805 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,040,000 after buying an additional 457,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,786,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 217,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.68 million. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

