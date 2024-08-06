Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 333 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.