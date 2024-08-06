Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,197 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

Featured Stories

