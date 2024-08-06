Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 27,935 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 193.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Interface were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Interface by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Interface by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.72. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $294,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,681.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,976.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,900 shares of company stock worth $940,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

