Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,688 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of REV Group worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in REV Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 39,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in REV Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 485,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

