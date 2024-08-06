Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zymeworks by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.15. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.