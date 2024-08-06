Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,851 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHC. B. Riley raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

