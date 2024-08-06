Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of FARO Technologies worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FARO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ FARO opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
