Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

