Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 4.4 %
Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
View Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pilgrim’s Pride
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.