Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $573,000 Stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Enviri worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enviri in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Enviri by 14.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enviri alerts:

Enviri Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVRI opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Enviri Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $869.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Enviri Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.