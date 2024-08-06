Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

REYN opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

