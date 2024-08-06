Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $848,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

