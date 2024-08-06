Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 136,606 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,320 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $74,581.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,992.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $74,581.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,992.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,791 shares of company stock valued at $506,063 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRIX. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

