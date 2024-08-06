Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Resources Connection worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Resources Connection by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger D. Carlile acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Down 4.4 %

Resources Connection stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $363.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

