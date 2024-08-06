Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,898.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,052 shares of company stock worth $988,396 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $942.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

